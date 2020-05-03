Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wendell Royster. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Memorial service 10:00 AM sanctuary of Garber UMC New Bern , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Wendell Royster, "Bob" departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in New Bern, NC. Bob was born in Oxford, NC in August 1942, the son of the late Robert Lee Royster and Kathleen Bays Royster.

By the time Bob graduated high school, he was already well traveled, growing up in NC, SC, VA, PA, WV, and MD, as the family moved often to follow his father's employment in the construction industry building roads, dams and airports. Bob's parents; brother, Dick; and Bob often moved several times a year. In 1960, Bob graduated from Hope Mills High School in Hope Mills, NC. He attended East Carolina University through 1964, as a business major and made lifetime friends especially with the brothers of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He served in the Army National Guard while senior at ECU.

Bob was on active duty during the Vietnam War. He joined the Army Security Agency (ASA) in March 1966 and served in Vietnam, Thailand and the Aleutians prior to his honorable discharge in October 1969. Bob's time in the Army left an indelible mark on his life and helped shape his beliefs of the value of the life, the importance of being an independent thinker, the drive be fiercely independent, and the unyielding requirement of a strong will to survive.

After service, Bob settled in Hampton Roads Virginia near his brother. In January 1970, Nationwide Insurance hired Bob in the agent development program, thus beginning a career of 33 years as a sales agent with offices in Newport News, Yorktown and Williamsburg, VA. In his office, Bob hung a statement that he held dear, "There is no greater good one man can do for another man than to help him prepare for his time of greatest need." Bob was a member of the Denbigh Lions Club where in 1974, he was awarded the honor of being the Lion of the Year. He also was a part of the Exchange Club of Newport News where he organized the first 5K race and festival to raise funds for a safe house for at risk children.

While Bob took pride in his work, he took the greatest pride in his family. In 1971, Bob married the love of his life the former, Sue Woodward. (Kay's sister). The women cemented the Royster's together. Bob and Sue became the parents of two sons, Andy and Jimmy. They raised their family in Williamsburg, and Poquoson, VA on a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay. Bob found particular joy supporting the activities of his sons and was fiercely protective of his family. Some of Bob's favorite activities were taking the family fishing, boating, or to the beach and he was always reading.

In December 2003 at Bob's retirement, he and Sue moved to River Bend in New Bern, NC., where Bob looked forward to, ECU football, water activities and family time. Bob and Sue joined in the Christian fellowship at Garber UMC as they had at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church and Tabernacle UMC in Poquoson. Bob was a member of the New Bern Civitan Club, and enjoyed volunteering with , the Fishing Derby, selling Christmas trees, and building handicap accessibility ramps.

Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue Woodward Royster; his son Andrew Wendell Royster (Janell) of Virginia Beach, VA; son -James Alan Royster (Erin) of Charlotte, NC; Bob's brother, Dick Moore Royster (Kay Woodward) of Williamsburg, VA and Bob's much beloved granddaughter, Ryleigh Lynn Royster of Virginia. Also surviving are brother-in-law, Don Woodward (Dusti) of Covington, VA; Sister-in law, Donna Woodward, of Fanwood, NJ.; and numerous loving nephews and nieces.

Bob spent a number of years living with Alzheimers and Parkinsons. Special thanks are given to Debbie Dashnaw, the staff of Homeplace of New Bern and Riverpoint Crest Rehabilitation and Nursing for care and kindness to Bob and Sue during this journey.

A memorial service will be planned for August 1 at 10:AM in the sanctuary of Garber UMC. In New Bern, NC. Bob's request for cremation has been honored and interment will be in the Columbarium at Garber.

In this time of food insufficiency for many and In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



