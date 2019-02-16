

NEW BERN - Robert Wesley Cuthrell, Sr., 76, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 15th, 2019. He worked at Cherry Point for 36 years, first as a painter, then as an instrument mechanic and calibration technician. He was a charter member of Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, where he had served as chief and president.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorothy Cuthrell; his brother, Leslie Cuthrell; his son, Kevin Cuthrell; and his daughter-in-law, Melisa Cuthrell.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Monette Cuthrell; son, Robert W. "Robbie" Cuthrell, Jr.; brothers, Thomas Cuthrell (Sherry) and Noah Cuthrell (Kathy); and sister, Annette Cuthrell. Also surviving are his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Papa," Allison Morton (Josh), Clay Cuthrell, Ashlyn Cuthrell Toler (Billy), Nelson Davis (Charlene), and Jean Davis (Carleen).

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20th at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Paul Lancaster and Pastor Dwight Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Tree of Life Ministries, P.O. Box 12862, New Bern, NC 28561.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



