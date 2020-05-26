Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wistar Bell. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Memorial service 11:00 AM Temple Baptist Church New Bern , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Wistar Bell, 64, of Havelock, passed away Friday, 22 May 2020, at his home.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, officiated by Rev. Jim Pennington. A The interment will be private. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.

Robert Wistar Bell was born in Morehead City, North Carolina to Roger R. Bell and Louise Bell; growing up in Havelock, NC with his parents and four siblings. Robert attended Havelock schools from Kindergarten through High School, graduating from Havelock High School in 1974. After graduation he joined the United States Coast Guard in September of 1974, stationed at Oak Island, NC & Fort Macon, NC. Upon Robert's honorable discharge from the United States Coast Guard in 1978, he and his wife, Jayne Mannix Bell, moved back to Havelock, NC where they raised their family, son James Arland Bell and daughter Stacie Marie Bell. He began working at Fleet Readiness Center East, formally known as Naval Air Rework Facility, that same year. He retired after 37 years of dedicated service for the United States Government in August of 2011.

After moving back to Havelock, NC in 1978, Robert was a dedicated volunteer for the Havelock Fire Department for over 10 years. He also served as a reservist in the United States Coast Guard from 1978 to 1986.

Robert enjoyed volunteering at the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Post 7315, where he enjoyed the company of many friends. He also loved to spend time with his community and served many rolls in his local Homeowners Association from 2011 through 2019. Helping his neighbors was often the highlight of his day. He was a dedicated Christian at Temple Baptist Church of New Bern, NC where he became an Usher for many years.

Robert was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to lend a hand to his family, friends, and community whenever he got the chance.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacie M. Bell; grandson, Kaden James Bell; sister, Talitha "Lisa" Boyd and husband Tommy of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Gene Bell and wife Suzanne of Havelock; Roger Bell and wife Jane of Pulaski, VA; (12) nieces and nephews; (20) great nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Roger R. Bell; mother, Louise Bell; stepmother, Joyce Bell; son, James Arland Bell; brother, Arland L. Bell; and nephews, Roger Brandon Bell and Ryan E. Boyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Robert Wistar Bell to Habitat for Humanity of Craven County at 930 Pollock St., New Bern, NC 28562.

