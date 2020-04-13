Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



Rocky was a devoted father, grandfather, son and friend. He was loved beyond belief. By day he drove a log truck for Mills Logging, and was known by many as "Hardrock", the best in his field. He had a "truck load" of friends and colleagues that loved him as family. Rocky loved nothing more than to spend his free time with his family, fishing, or just relaxing in the yard while watching the birds sing. He was known by many and appreciated by all. He will be deeply missed.

Sadly he is predeceased by his father, Horace Steaven Toler and his brother, Danny Toler.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Cook Toler; sons, Steaven Toler of Vanceboro, Matthew Toler and Michael Toler both of New Bern; daughter, Priscilla Toler Wall (Adam) of New Bern; Mother, Leona Willis Toler of Vanceboro; brother, Desi Toler of Ernul; sister Debra Jones and husband Bo of Vanceboro; sister-in law, Barbara Jones of Newport; grandchildren, Amy Toler, Kendall Toler and Jacob Toler; Nieces and nephews, Travis Jones, Tiffany Jones, Misty Rackley, Danny Toler, Kevin Toler, Lexi Buck and David Jones.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





