Rodrick Craig Gaskins, 65, of Vanceboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard R. Gaskins and Esther Virginia Jones Gaskins; sister, Marjorie Gaskins; and wife, Louise Gaskins.
He is survived by his stepson, David Fillingame of Chocowinity; sister, Dianne G. Kite and husband, Stanley of Vanceboro; two brothers, Sammy Gaskins and wife, Cindy, of New Bern, and Allen Gaskins and Beverly Woolard of Vanceboro; along with several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Published in Sun Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019