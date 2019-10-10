Roger H. Cox , 70, of 2133 Daily Waldrop Road, APT F, formerly of Dover, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Signature Health Care.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Lodge Hall Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019