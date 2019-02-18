NEW BERN - Roger Murrell, 70, of 6835 U.S. Hwy. 17 S., died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Murrell.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Oakey Grove MB Church. Burial will follow in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019