Roger Murrell

NEW BERN - Roger Murrell, 70, of 6835 U.S. Hwy. 17 S., died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Oakey Grove MB Church. Burial will follow in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
