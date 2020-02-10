Rolando "Pete" Rivas, 66, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He served his country faithfully as a United States Marine for over 21 years before his retirement with the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He was also a member of the New Bern post #2514. Pete can be remembered as a man who was a lot of fun to be with, determined, not easily swayed, and had a "seize the day attitude." He loved playing cards, dominoes, and Othello, and was always the life of the party.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Carol Brown Rivas, son, Roland "Tito" Rivas Jr. (Vanessa) of San Antonio, TX, daughters; Elba Marshall (Matt) of Knoxville, TN, Mari Rivas (Eddie) of Ocoee, FL, brother, Oscar Rivas (Nancy) of West Palm Beach, FL, Step Daughter, Vickie Leake (Jonathan) of Winchester, VA, grandchildren; Aolani Rivas, Jaelyn Rivas, Alonzo Rivas, Kaylah Williams, Amari Williams, Khyair Williams, step grandchildren; David Leake (Marjorie), Joshua Leake, Josiah Leake, Patrick Leake, Jonathan Leake, step great granddaughter, Tessa Leake, and his faithful feline L.B.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Cotten Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Cotten Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Pete's honor to your local DAV chapter.

Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



