Ronald "Ron" Alvin Moore, 73, lost his battle with cancer on Feb 13, 2020. Ron was born Sept 19, 1946 in Pensacola, FL to the late Alvin and Virginia Moore. He attended UNC-CH for undergraduate and medical school, graduating in 1972. Ron joined New Bern Internal Medicine in 1976, where he worked until he retired in 2014. During his career, he served as Chief of Staff of Craven Regional Medical Center on two occasions. Once retired, he continued his medical career serving at the MERCI Clinic.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Allee Humphrey, his daughters, Margie Moton of Greensboro and Larissa Estes and her husband, Scott of North Chesterfield, VA; his four grandchildren, Ryan and Page Moton and Trent and Tye Estes. He is also survived by his two brothers, James Moore and his wife Sue Symons and Bruce Moore and his wife Renie.
A memorial service will be held Sat Feb 29, 2020 at 11:00 at Broad Street Christian Church. A private burial will follow at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Broad Street Christian Church, 802 Broad Street, New Bern, NC 28560 or .
Arrangements handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made to the Moore family www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020