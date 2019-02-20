Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Armond Hardison. View Sign

Ronald Armond Hardiman, born 8-11-1937, beloved husband of Kathleen Marie McGovern Hardiman, took his final voyage on February 18, 2019.

Ronald was a 30 year Navy Veteran. He was stationed at Cherry Point Naval Hospital as a Hospital Corpsman.

Ronald was stepfather to Edward James Foulks (Danielle) of New Bern, NC; Father to John Hardiman (Renee) of Washington State and Ron Hardiman (Dee) of Houston, Texas. Ronald was also survived by his brother Bobby of North Carolina.

Ronald was preceded in death by his first wife, Fran; his brother, Landon, and, his sister Mary Ann.

He was also grandfather to Eric, Alexander and Jeanette.

Ronald was an avid Mopar Mechanic, and taught Auto Mechanics at Craven Community College for a number of years. He was known as "The Mopar Man" around Havelock and Newport, NC.

A memorial Service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, February 26,2019 at Cherry Point Base Chapel with a reception to follow the memorial service.

Ronald was devoted to his family, friends and pets. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563, in memory of Ronald Hardiman.

Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Hardiman family at

2201 Neuse Blvd

New Bern , NC 28560

2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern , NC 28560
(252) 637-3181

