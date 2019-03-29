Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Frank Breitfeller. View Sign

Ronald Frank Breitfeller, 83, of Oriental, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Ron Breitfeller grew up in the Bronx, NY, enlisted in the Air Force in 1954 and was stationed in Japan from 1956-1958. His training allowed him to instruct and maintain certain airplanes to fellow recruits.

He married Marie Lodato on September 24, 1961. He began raising a family, working at BOAC at Idlewild Airport, now known as Kennedy Airport, and lived in Forest Hills, NY. In 1964, he moved his family to Ronkonkoma, NY on Long Island, and worked for a private aircraft company at Islip MacArthur Airport until 1968, when he was laid off. Through the love of hunting and fishing, belonging to a local club, a friend persuaded him to pursue a career in insurance for Allstate. Ron was an avid hunter and, even more, a fisherman, both salt and fresh. This led to his dream of retiring in 1992, at the age of 56, to Oriental, NC, were his love for fishing, gardening, and helping others flourished. He had many friends, and was always willing to lend a helping hand with a vast amount of knowledge. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Along with his wife, Marie; son, Frank; daughter, Linda, he leaves behind 5 grandchildren including Elizabeth, Ronnie, T.J., Jovie, and Lorelei. He also leaves behind one sister, Mona Breitfeller; son-in-law, Jason Gorman; and daughter-in-law, Norma Breitfeller.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

52 BRYANT ST

Alliance , NC 28509

