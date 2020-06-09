Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald James Dominach, 84, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Therese McCormack Dominach of the home.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Road, New Bern. The interment will be held at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, N.J. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



