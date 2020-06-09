Ronald James Dominach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald James Dominach, 84, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Therese McCormack Dominach of the home.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Road, New Bern. The interment will be held at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, N.J. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved