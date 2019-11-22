VANCEBORO - Mr. Ronald S. Pate, 84, died Friday November 22, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2:30 at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. Burial will take place in Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Pate, a native of Chowan County, had lived in Vanceboro most of his life. He was the son of the late George Selmer Pate and Rosa Summerell. His parents died when he was very young and was raised by his beloved aunt and uncle, Snode K. Lancaster and Ethel Summerell Lancaster. He was a member of the Vanceboro Masonic Lodge #433 A.F. & A.M. and a retired member of the Vanceboro Volunteer Fire Dept. Ronald was a loving, dedicated and hardworking family man. He was always willing to help others. Ronald was a lifetime resident of the Epworth Community. He loved God, his church, his community and friends. He would talk with anybody and make new friends and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Lois Sutton Pate: sons, Ronald S. Pate Jr., and wife, Sheila, and John K. Pate all of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Kristie Caldwell, Emalee P. Reason, Josh S. Pate and Rachel Pate; great-grandchild, Chase Toler.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.
Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 643, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019