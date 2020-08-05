1/
Ronnie Eugene Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Eugene Freeman, 56, of 7104 Village Field Place, Richmond, Va., formerly of Vanceboro, died July 25, 2020 in Rocky Mount.
Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8,2020 at Burning Bush United Holy Church, Vanceboro. Inurnment will follow in the Salisbury National Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.
Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc., Kinston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved