Ronnie Mattocks

Service Information
Morgan Funeral Home Inc
150 Williamsburg Pkwy
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-9595
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary
1876 2nd Ave.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home Inc
150 Williamsburg Pkwy
Jacksonville, NC 28546
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronnie Mattocks, 60, of Lithonia, Ga., formerly of the Silverdale Community, Maysville, died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Visitation of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow the visitation in the Mattocks family cemetery, Silverdale Community, Maysville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.