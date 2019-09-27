Ronnie Mattocks, 60, of Lithonia, Ga., formerly of the Silverdale Community, Maysville, died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Visitation of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow the visitation in the Mattocks family cemetery, Silverdale Community, Maysville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019