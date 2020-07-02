Ronnie Michael Watson, 71, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, at his home in New Bern, NC.

Ronnie was born August 4, 1948 in Lowland, NC. He graduated from Wallace-Rose Hill high school in 1966 and attended Louisburg College through 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 and became a Nuclear Training Instructor and then a Primary Systems Petty Officer on board Nuclear Submarine, USS Von Steuben for three deployments. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1970, and after receiving several commendations for special skills, he proceeded with his college education at the University of NC at Wilmington where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

After years of working around the NC waters and making his living in the seafood processing industry, he developed a fish farm (Island Fisheries) on family land in the rural community where his roots began. Ronnie remained in the aquaculture industry for 22 years. Upon selling the farm and retiring in 2015, he and his wife, Anne, moved to New Bern, where he continued his involvement in the lives of their two children and families. Prior to the move to New Bern, he was an active member of Bayboro United Methodist Church where he served on several lay committees and was videographer for the church's prison ministry. His favorite hobbies included fishing, yard work and tinkering on small projects around the house.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anne Forlaw Watson; his daughter, Susan Watson (Mark) Leary; his son, Marshall Glenn (Stefanie) Watson, both of New Bern. In addition, he is survived by two granddaughters, Emma Leary and Clara Watson; and four grandsons, Nathan Leary, Grant Leary, Haines Watson and Caleb Watson; two sisters, Gladys Irene (Dale) Hopkins and Jane Carolyn Brown; and one brother, Merritt Omer (Linda) Watson, Jr.; mother-in-law, Maude Forlaw; sister-in-law, Amelia Forlaw (John) Surratt; and brother-in-law, John William Forlaw. He was predeceased by both parents, Merritt Omer and Mary Jane Ireland Watson and father-in-law, William Haines Forlaw.

His memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5th at Centenary United Methodist Church with the Rev. Barrett Payne officiating. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Craven Co. Hospice, PO Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561 or Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



