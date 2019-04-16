MAYSVILLE - Ronnie V. Meadows Sr., 69, died on April 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Meadows of the home.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Private burial will be held at the Meadows Family Cemetery in Maysville.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019