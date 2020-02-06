NEW BERN - Roosevelt "Pee Wee" Malachi Perry, 37, of 609 Darst Ave., died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at his residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Jackie Perry, 4626 N.C. Hwy. 17 S., New Bern. Viewing is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
His service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1217 N. Pasteur St. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
