NEW BERN - Roosevelt McKinley Stanley Jr., 77, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at 5520 County Line Road, New Bern. Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is noon Friday, at Bethel M. B. Church 5390 County Line Rd., Riverdale Community. The interment will follow at the Riverdale Community Cemetery with the military honors.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020