Rosa Heath Kinsey, 74, of Yonkers, N.Y., formerly of the Ft. Barnwell Community, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, Aug. 8,2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Estates, Grifton

She is survived by seven children, Clayton Heath of Knightdale, Lisa K. Cunningham of New York, N.Y., Mannix Kinsey of Charlotte, Bernadette K. Frazier of Bronx, N.Y., Chamore Kinsey, Cyrus Kinsey and Devon Kinsey, all of New York, N.Y.; two sisters,Helena Tyson of Bronx, N.Y. and Evon Rhames of Springhill, Tenn.; two brothers, Joe W. Heath of Washington, D.C.; and Jessie Ray Heath of Dover-Ft.Barnwell; 17 granchildren and one great-grandchild.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.

This service is by invitation only. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc.



