Rosa Register Branch passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Preceded in death by her husband, Burton J. Branch, Jr., and son, Burton J. Branch, III.
Survivors include her son, Larry Branch, daughter, Deborah Hines, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and special companion, Mr. Sammy.
The funeral service will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 5PM at Cherry Point Baptist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11AM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Wilmington, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic and Eastern Star Home Foundation, LLC, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, NC.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019