Rose Casper Gaskins, 80, of Cove City, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Next to the Lord, her greatest love was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Rose had a great love for people, especially the elderly and handicapped. She devoted many years to the care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Gaskins Sr., son, Archie Gaskins Jr., parents, Chris and Helen Casper and sister, Vivian Casper.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Gaskins of Cove City and Debra Grant (John) of Snow Hill, granddaughter, Ashley Grant of Snow Hill, brother, Charles Casper of Honolulu, NC, sister, Glenda Willis of Cove City and many special nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held, Thursday, April 4, at 11 am at Cove City Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Gaskins family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019