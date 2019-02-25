Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Jeanette (Ormond) Jones. View Sign



A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:30 PM in Pinetree Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro from 12:30 until 2 PM.

Jeanette, daughter of the late James and Marie Jones Roberson, was a native and lifelong resident of the Cayton community of Craven County. She was a registered nurse and had been employed by Craven County Hospital for a number of years. She later worked as a nurse in nursing homes retiring from Courtyard Bern Village. She had been attending The Way Ministry of New Bern.

In addition to her parents Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lewis Ormond, and recently by her longtime companion of 18 years, Jeff Simpkins, and a brother, Calvin Roberson.

She is survived by her son, James Henry Ormond and wife, Sheryl; daughters, Rose Ormond Horn and Bertha Leigh Ormond, all of New Bern; grandchildren, Michelle O. Schutta and husband, Allen; Michael Ormond; James Ormond; Eddie Horn; Brandy H. Turner and husband, Melvin; Austin Crow; Kayla and Shiann Lawson; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Myrtle Lawson of New Bern.

Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro.

Online condolences at

NEW BERN - Mrs. Rose Jeanette Ormond Jones, 76, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:30 PM in Pinetree Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro from 12:30 until 2 PM.Jeanette, daughter of the late James and Marie Jones Roberson, was a native and lifelong resident of the Cayton community of Craven County. She was a registered nurse and had been employed by Craven County Hospital for a number of years. She later worked as a nurse in nursing homes retiring from Courtyard Bern Village. She had been attending The Way Ministry of New Bern.In addition to her parents Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lewis Ormond, and recently by her longtime companion of 18 years, Jeff Simpkins, and a brother, Calvin Roberson.She is survived by her son, James Henry Ormond and wife, Sheryl; daughters, Rose Ormond Horn and Bertha Leigh Ormond, all of New Bern; grandchildren, Michelle O. Schutta and husband, Allen; Michael Ormond; James Ormond; Eddie Horn; Brandy H. Turner and husband, Melvin; Austin Crow; Kayla and Shiann Lawson; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Myrtle Lawson of New Bern.Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home

608 Farm Life Avenue

Vanceboro , NC 28586

(252) 244-0770 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close