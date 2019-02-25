Rose Jeanette (Ormond) Jones

NEW BERN - Mrs. Rose Jeanette Ormond Jones, 76, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:30 PM in Pinetree Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro from 12:30 until 2 PM.
Jeanette, daughter of the late James and Marie Jones Roberson, was a native and lifelong resident of the Cayton community of Craven County. She was a registered nurse and had been employed by Craven County Hospital for a number of years. She later worked as a nurse in nursing homes retiring from Courtyard Bern Village. She had been attending The Way Ministry of New Bern.
In addition to her parents Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lewis Ormond, and recently by her longtime companion of 18 years, Jeff Simpkins, and a brother, Calvin Roberson.
She is survived by her son, James Henry Ormond and wife, Sheryl; daughters, Rose Ormond Horn and Bertha Leigh Ormond, all of New Bern; grandchildren, Michelle O. Schutta and husband, Allen; Michael Ormond; James Ormond; Eddie Horn; Brandy H. Turner and husband, Melvin; Austin Crow; Kayla and Shiann Lawson; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Myrtle Lawson of New Bern.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
