Rose Marie (Peed) Tyre

Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
AURORA - Rose Marie Peed Tyre, 69, of Peed Town Road, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Mary Jenkins, 625 Idalia Road, Aurora. Viewing hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at St. Peter's Baptist Church Ministries, 314 Royal Road, Aurora. The interment will follow at the Idalia Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
