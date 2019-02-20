Roudalph Turnage, 90, of 1503 E. Caswell St., Kinston, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Wake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019