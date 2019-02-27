The Rev. Roudalph Turnage, 90, of 1503 E. Caswell St., died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roudalph Turnage.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Augustus AME Zion Church. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Wake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019