Rowland Sander Johnson, 86, of New Bern, NC, died July 1, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judy Harrison, and children from his first marriage to Sarah Stonehurst, Carl Johnson and Rowena (Dante) Fratarcangelo. Other survivors include stepsons Michael Hughes and Clinton Hughes, five grandchildren, numerous beloved cousins, and his devoted Portuguese waterdog Lolly.
Rowland was born in Seattle, WA, the only child of Vernon and Winifred Johnson. He spent his early childhood on Bainbridge Island, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for nature and water. He moved to Washington, D.C., at 13, and despite missing the Pacific Northwest terribly, he eventually settled in, excelling in math and science.
He studied electrical engineering at the University of Virginia, completing his degree after serving in the Navy, first on the destroyer escorts Heyliger and Hissem, then on the newly commissioned destroyer USS Forrest Sherman.
Rowland worked for General Electric and the engineering firm of Gautney & Jones before starting his own business, Hyak Laboratories, named after one of the ferries that crossed Puget Sound. He ran Hyak for 25 years, doing radio frequency device testing. He had a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University, and was a member of Mensa.
Rowland loved music, art, sailing, and travel, visiting 47 countries. Rowland was active in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Fairfax, VA, singing in the choir, where he met Judy, and later at the UU Fellowship of New Bern, where they relocated after retirement.
His family expresses their appreciation to the caregivers at Home Instead and Homeplace for their kindness to Rowland during the past four years. We will all miss his dry sense of humor.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.