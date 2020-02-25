NEW BERN - Roy "Donald" Alberts, 90, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at his home in New Bern. He was husband of Irmgard M. Alberts, sharing 38 years together. Don graduated from University of Alabama with an Engineering degree. He then served in the US Air Force rising to the rank of Captain. Following his service, he worked for 35 years as an Aerospace Engineer for General Electric retiring in 1993. Don was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran church. He was an avid reader. Don is survived by his loving wife, Irmgard, and his children, David, Richard, Deborah, Linda, Diane, and Daniel, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob and Rick; sister Shirl; and is beloved by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church building fund. Online condolences may be made to the Alberts family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020