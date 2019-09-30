Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rubie Freeman Ireland. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Rubie Freeman Ireland, age 92, sailed to Heaven's port on that old ship of Zion on September 26, 2019, escorted by angelic hosts sent by God to welcome her home, her earthly labors completed. Rubie was predeceased by her parents, Berlie and Nettie Skinner Freeman, sons Timmy Miller, Tommy Miller, and Jack Allen. Rubie is survived by husband, Willie Ireland of New Bern; sons, George Allen (Joan) of Pikeville, NC, and David Allen (Martha) of Friendswood, Texas; sister Jean Lee (John) of Elizabethtown, NC; very special niece Cynthia Freeman of Bridgeton, NC; great-niece Linda Slaughter (Linwood) of New Bern and multiple other family and friends. Rubie was a very independent lady who loved the Lord and had a great outlook on life. She worked and maintained her home as she raised five boys, mostly as a single mom. She drove her own car until she reached age 91 and at that time voluntarily did not renew her driver's license. She thoroughly enjoyed a good fish fry, oyster roast, or some of her cousin Ruth's wonderful clam chowder. More recently one of her favorites was V-8 juice which she called "good stuff" and said it had cured her common cold last year. Linwood kept her well supplied with this and lots of other goodies. Rubie liked to laugh, sing, and hum songs whether times were good or bad. We would sing together as we visited with her "God is so good" and –"Jesus loves me." She blessed us all by her upbeat positive outlook and cheerfulness. We'd like to acknowledge Rubie's niece Cynthia Freeman who took care of Rubie's needs as long as she was physically able to do so. At that point Linwood and Linda stepped in and continued to provide loving and compassionate care for her. They visited several times a week ensuring all her needs were met by us and the facility nursing staff. Rubie kept her little white bear by her side and wore the watch which Linwood brought for her. Officiating will be the Rev. Kennth Dixon. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019

