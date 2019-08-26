Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Ardell (Dixon) Piner. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ruby Ardell Dixon Piner, 91, of the the Homeplace Bridge to Recovery, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Mrs. Piner was born in Pamlico County to Bertie and Beatrice Dixon on March 13, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of New Bern after marrying the love of her life, William "Bill" Foye Piner. She was a long time member of Trinity Methodist Church and after her husband's death, she became a member of Temple Baptist Church where she enjoyed taking part in many Senior bible studies and activities. She loved doing crafts of many kinds and cooking, which was enjoyed by many.

She was predeceased by her parents Bertie and Beatrice Dixon, her husband of 54 years, William F. Piner, sisters Christabell Pipkin, Dorothy Schrader, Francis Gardiner, Marie Johnson, Lucy Roberts and brother, William "Billy" Bryan Dixon.

She is survived by her daughter Sherry Piner Salter and husband David of New Bern, grandson David "Dave" William Salter and wife Shannon and two great grandsons, Nathaniel "Nate" Isaiah and Benjamin William Salter of Morrisville, NC.

The family would like to thank the staff of Homeplace of New Bern and the Bridge of Rediscovery, Miss Sylvia and Miss Edna. They are also so grateful for the care and compassion they received by the exceptional staff of CarolinaEast Medical Center Emergency Room and the CDO Department of nurses as well as Dr. Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church.

Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with private family arrangements.

