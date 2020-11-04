Ruby Jean Morris, age 84, of New Bern passed away at CarolinaEast Medical Center on Friday, October 23, 2020 after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus. Her family is grateful to the nurses and doctors that gave unselfishly to address her medical needs as well as comfort her.
Ruby was born April 23, 1936 to Daniel and Luvenia Cruse in Faison, N.C. She is survived by brothers Thomas, Billy, Buddy, and Terry Cruse; sister Shelia Jenkins; sister-in-law Virginia Ruth Evans and a special aunt, Sally Cruse.
She was the widow of Eugene Guy (father of her children) and Floyd Morris. And felt a great loss upon the death of special friend, Ed Richards, who brought her much joy and happiness.
As a devoted mother, she took pride in showing love to her children, always willing to lend a helping hand, offer advice, cry with them and give them that hug they just really needed. She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Ensley (George) of New Bern, Patricia Williamson of Rock Hill, S.C., and Connie Moore, of New Bern. Known as "Nana" and "Grandma Ruby," she loved and was loved by her 10 grandchildren Joshua Baker, Kimberly Russell, Elizabeth Moore, Riley Williamson, Randy Epting, Jennifer Epting, Jessica Epting, Erin Moore, George Ensley III, and Matthew Ensley. She was blessed to have 22 great grandchildren.
Ruby leaves behind countless friends to cherish her memory and to remember all the good times that were shared – celebrate your friendships, they were priceless to her.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by daughter Anita Epting, and four brothers - Junior, James, Robert, and Charles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to CarolinaEast Medical Center Foundation at 2007-B Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28560 in Ruby's memory to honor the outstanding nursing staff at our hospital.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no family visitation or service. If you wish to pay your last respects, please visit Cotten Funeral Home on Friday, November 6 during the hours of 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Hopefully next spring, a celebration of life can be held without a pandemic.
Cotten Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com.