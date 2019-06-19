NEW BERN - Russell Wayne Richard, 54 of New Bern, passed away on June 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kristina Taylor Richard; sons, Johnie Johnson, Eric Johnson II and Zephron Richard; and three grandchildren, Yvette, Eric III and Hannah. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow at the Pollocksville City Cemetery. Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019