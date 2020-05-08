Ruth Avery, 82, of Trent Woods passed away May 6, 2020.
She is predeceased by her husband, John William Avery, Jr. and her daughter, Marlene Avery French.
She loved the lord, her family, humming birds and angels. She loved caring for children especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, John Avery and wife Marion of Bridgeton and Eddie Avery of New Bern; sisters, Kay Rhodes of AL. and Glenda Canady of VA.; grandchildren, Amy Thore and husband Jason, Mary Anna Frase and husband Carl, Joseph Avery and wife Tabetha, Travais Avery, Maria Avery; 5 great grandchildren,
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Avery family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020