Ruth Daniels Wilson, 80, of New Bern died Friday, May 22nd at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.

Ruth was born in Pamlico County and moved to New Bern shortly after marrying her husband, Bill. She retired from Craven County Schools after 30 years as a teacher's aide and bus driver at Brinson Memorial Elementary. Ruth loved working in her yard, watching her birds and squirrels, traveling, and most of all her family.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, William R. Wilson of New Bern; her daughter, Sharon Marshburn and husband, Steve, of Walstonburg; son, Doug Wilson and wife, Mandy, of New Bern; brother, Jimmy Daniels and wife, Margaret, of New Bern; sisters, Anne Miller and husband, Mike, of Oriental and Carol Johnson and husband, Laron, of Florence, NC; special sister, June Gates Packard of Wilson; grandchildren Richie Boyd of New Bern, Amber Harper of Snow Hill, Samantha Wilson of Bayboro, Hunter Wilson of New Bern, Dale Askew of New Bern, Kenny Marshburn of Walstonburg, and Kim Marshburn of Walstonburg; great-grandchildren, Ava Marshburn of Walstonburg, Bryson Whitaker of Snow Hill, Carson Askew of New Bern, and Jace Askew of New Bern; and many nieces and nephews who loved their "Aunt Ruthie".

She is preceded in death by her parents, Seth "Dee" and Grace Daniels of Florence.

Visitation will take place from 2-3 pm on Sunday, May 24th at Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance. Funeral Service will follow immediately after. Burial will be in Concord Christian Church Cemetery. Due to ground conditions, there will be no graveside service. Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Smith, Dale Askew, Drew Whitaker, Richard Boyd Jr, Keith Brann, and Miles Humphrey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



