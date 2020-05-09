Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Elizabeth (Danielson) Paulson. View Sign Service Information Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary



Ruth Elizabeth Danielson Paulson died May 1, 2020, at DePaul Medical Center. She was born January 28, 1932 in Winnipeg, Canada, the only child of immigrant parents Stephen Kalvatn Danielson and Elsa (Elsie) Karlson Danielson, growing up in a Norwegian/Swedish/Finnish household only learning English when she began attending school. She was married June 19, 1952 in Winnipeg to Gordon Earl Paulson whom she met the first day of classes at Bethel College, St Paul, Minnesota from which she graduated to later do postgraduate work at the University of Minnesota in social work and in education in San Diego. The early work of her life was as social worker, special ed teacher/private tutor, and elementary school teacher. More impactful was her role as pastor's wife and later Navy chaplain's wife (hardest job in the Navy) through duty stations including San Diego, El Toro and Alameda, CA; Guam; Camp Lejeune, NC; and several tours in Norfolk, VA where she and her husband lived since 1974, often mothering as a single parent during her husband's deployments to the Caribbean, the Pacific, Vietnam, Okinawa, and Beaufort, SC. Her greater legacy was as deaconess at Talbot Park Baptist Church and Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, as supporter and encourager of missionaries all over the world, as adopted grandparent, hostess, and confidant to dozens of international students at Old Dominion University as she practiced her gift of hospitality in welcoming the stranger, and as mother of five, grandmother of 13, and great grandmother to 12, four of whom were born in the weeks before her death, but most importantly as a servant of her Lord on behalf of whom she witnessed right to the end. Long after Alzheimer's had stolen from her the names of her children, her grandchildren, and friends, she did not forget her Savior - a life well lived, a Lord well loved - a wife and mother much missed. She died separated from those who loved her the most because of coronavirus restrictions, the same family who, even now, celebrates the promised hope of resurrection and wholeness.Ruth was predeceased by her parents and by an infant granddaughter, Kirsten Plunkett. She is survived by Chaplain Gordon Earl Paulson, CAPT, USN-RET, with whom she shared 71 years of life and love, and by their children: Dr. Wendy (Dr. G Radford) Moeller of New Bern; Sharon (Tom) Plunkett of San Leandro, CA; Dr. Daniel (Tanya Liu) Paulson of Madison, NJ; Karen (Merv) Bohrer of Norfolk, VA; and Lisa Vercauteren of Charlotte; also by grandchildren: Ted (Christina) Plunkett, Carrie Moeller (Daniel) Abravanel, Tim (Amy) Plunkett, Thayer (Anna Kate) Moeller, Cameron Moeller, Chandler Moeller (David) Easterhoff, Dane Bohrer, Sam Vercauteren, Kara Bohrer, Sarah Vercauteren, Faith Bohrer, and Annchi Paulson; and by great grandchildren: Hart, Hudson and Ellison Plunkett; Kaci and Aaron Banuelos, Becca Plunkett; Connor and Emerson Abravanel; Dade and Thomas Moeller; Hayden and Blakely Easterhoff.A memorial service will be delayed due to Covid, to be followed by internment at the Albert G Horton Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.Memorial gifts in remembrance of Ruth: Global Friendship Ventures/International House/ ODU, 1241 W 43rd St, Norfolk, VA 23508.The family wishes to express its gratitude to Dr. Sharon Sadr and her staff at Norfolk Internal Medicine for excellent medical care over years and to Jennifer Stell and her team at Province Place in Norfolk for their loving care the last weeks of her life. Published in Sun Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

