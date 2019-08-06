Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Tabernacle Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Tabernacle Baptist Church Interment Following Services Spring Garden Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ellen Adams Bremer, 85, of New Bern passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

She was born on June 23, 1934 in Tuscarora, NC to Lynn E. Adams Sr. & Lottie Stewart Adams. She was raised in the Spring Garden Community and graduated from Jasper School. She then attended Hardbarger School of Business. Her most treasured role was faithful wife and mother to her family.

She was a member of Faith FWB Church and was a tireless witness for her Lord & Savior.

She was preceded in death by her sweetheart of over 61 years, Hubert "Beau" Bremer and brother, Clifton E. Adams.

She is survived by her children, Mary B. Dawson (Mike), Charles A. Bremer (Jennifer), Emery L. Bremer (Kim), Judie B. Beck (Kevin) and Yvette B. French (Anthony); brother, Lynn E. Adams Jr. (Kay); sisters, Lynette A. Bremer (Alfred), Lucille A. Sutton (Dan) and Kathryn A. Amerson (Gary); sister-in-law, Joy A. Oglesby; brother-in-law, Dr. C. Christopher Bremer (Barbara); eight grandchildren, Jason Dawson (Emily), Nicholas Dawson, Rebecca Gibson (Jonathan), Christopher Bremer (Emily), Blake Bremer, Joshua Beck (Katie), Andrew Beck, Isabella-Summer French; nine great-grandchildren, Alek & Kaytlyn Dawson, Charlotte, Beau, & Wyatt Beck, Charlie & Henry Bremer, and Maggie & Cameron Gibson; as well as a large extended family.

Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10th at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Dwayne Boyd and Dr. Scott Gleason officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Spring Garden Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Faith FWB Church, 250 Sandhill Rd., New Bern, NC 28560 or the , 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

The family wishes to express their appreciation for the kind and compassionate care provided by Dr. Ken Wilkins, Community Hospice and 2IMC at CEMC.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

