Ruth Hurt, age 90, earned her Angel wings, April 3, 2019 at the Courtyard Retirement Village, Memory Care Unit.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Paul "Ted" Hurt & daughter, Sandra Hurt. Her parents, Lillian Mae & Joe Anderson, two sisters, Lillian & Retha Anderson & six brothers, Carl, Wade, Roy, Jimmy, Robert & Joe Anderson.

She is survived by her three children, Bettye H. Furgason (Doug) & Brenda H. Parker (David) all of New Bern & William L. "Bill" Hurt (Gail) of Elizabeth City. Her grandchildren, Jennifer Powers (Jeff) of New Bern, Christie Lee (Michael) of Trenton, Joshua Parker of New Bern, Amanda Mitchell (Ryan) of Greenville, Misty Vining (Charles) & Julie Hurt of Mt. Airy. Sister-in-law, Mary Lou Anderson & special family friend, Andrea Bolling. She also has nine great-grandchildren, Shawn Viau, Caroline Powers, L. Tyler Jones, Bradley Vining, Michala Vining, Lucas Hurt, Keaton Greene, Joshua Parker, Jr. & Beckett Quinn Mitchell.

A special Heartfelt thanks to the caring employees of the Courtyard Memory Care for the outstanding care given to Ruth.

The service will be at Cotten Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3 PM, with the viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Craven County Hospice P. O. Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561. Online condolences can be made at

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 7 to May 6, 2019

