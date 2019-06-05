Sadie Ollison McGlone

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sadie Ollison McGlone, 98, of Pamlico County died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Grantsboro.
Viewing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Oscar's Mortuary. Bay Star Chapter No. 48 OES will conduct ritualistic services 1 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Olive M.B. Church.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 9335 N.C. Hwy. 304, Mesic. The interment will follow at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.