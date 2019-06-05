Sadie Ollison McGlone, 98, of Pamlico County died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Grantsboro.
Viewing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Oscar's Mortuary. Bay Star Chapter No. 48 OES will conduct ritualistic services 1 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Olive M.B. Church.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 9335 N.C. Hwy. 304, Mesic. The interment will follow at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019