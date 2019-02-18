BAYBORO - Sadie Teresia Bell Swindell, 69, of 311 N. Water St., died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is noon Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive. The interment will follow at St. Mark AMEZ Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
