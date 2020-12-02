Samuel Baker Holt, age 91, of Bayboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, 27 Nov. 2020.

He was born July 4, 1929, hence nicknamed Uncle Sam, on Cape Cod Massachusetts, to Royal "Roy" and Florence (Wheeler) Holt. He married Barbara Armstrong his childhood sweetheart on February 20, 1954 shortly after joining the Army Air Corps. After retiring from the from the Air Force as a photographer he went to work for the US Postal Service from which he later also retired. Sam loved football and helped the Air Force's Japan team take the interservice title when he played for them. He was a faithful New England Patriots and Red Soxs fan even when they had challenging seasons. Sam was extremely friendly and outgoing and well known for his endearing habit of looking for the good in everyone. Barbara and Sam remained very much in love all their lives together until she predeceased him in 2017.

He is survived by his four children, Michael (Joan) Holt, Kenneth (Carol) Holt, Dianne (Walter) Littleton, and Linda (Walter) Pence; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Holt, Meghan (David) Chrisos, Charles Holt, Micah Holt, Dana (Kalee) Davis, Emily Davis, Brian Davis, Timothy (Beth) Stephenson, Christopher Stephenson, Walter, Austin and Caitlyn Pence; and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Kendall, Theodore, Ryan, Corban, and Liberty, Madelyn and Zane and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Sam touched are invited to the Bayboro Baptist Church, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store