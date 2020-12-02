1/1
Samuel Baker Holt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Baker Holt, age 91, of Bayboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, 27 Nov. 2020.
He was born July 4, 1929, hence nicknamed Uncle Sam, on Cape Cod Massachusetts, to Royal "Roy" and Florence (Wheeler) Holt. He married Barbara Armstrong his childhood sweetheart on February 20, 1954 shortly after joining the Army Air Corps. After retiring from the from the Air Force as a photographer he went to work for the US Postal Service from which he later also retired. Sam loved football and helped the Air Force's Japan team take the interservice title when he played for them. He was a faithful New England Patriots and Red Soxs fan even when they had challenging seasons. Sam was extremely friendly and outgoing and well known for his endearing habit of looking for the good in everyone. Barbara and Sam remained very much in love all their lives together until she predeceased him in 2017.
He is survived by his four children, Michael (Joan) Holt, Kenneth (Carol) Holt, Dianne (Walter) Littleton, and Linda (Walter) Pence; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Holt, Meghan (David) Chrisos, Charles Holt, Micah Holt, Dana (Kalee) Davis, Emily Davis, Brian Davis, Timothy (Beth) Stephenson, Christopher Stephenson, Walter, Austin and Caitlyn Pence; and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Kendall, Theodore, Ryan, Corban, and Liberty, Madelyn and Zane and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Sam touched are invited to the Bayboro Baptist Church, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved