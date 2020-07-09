Samuel Gray Parsons, 82, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, working as an automotive mechanic. Following his military service, he worked as a planner and scheduler with the Boeing Company at Kennedy Space Center until his retirement. He also owned and operated Parsons Auto Sales and Parsons Trucking Company, both in Florida.

He loved the Lord and faithfully served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and Royal Ranger leader at Friendship P.H. Church and later as the Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, and member of the choir at Bridgeton P.H. Church. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling and studying his Bible.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Jones Parsons of New Bern, NC; children, Ronald Parsons (Hyong) of Dover, DE, Connie Willis of New Bern, NC, Wanda Lyon (Steve) of Windermere, FL, and Jamie Armstrong Williams (H. L) of Oriental, NC; siblings, Lucille Smith of Aurora, NC, Gladys Pilkington of Smithfield, NC, Leslie Parson (Audrey) of New Bern, NC, and Raymond Parson (Jan) of New Bern, NC; grandchildren, Brad Watson, Sheila Hill, Amanda Lyon, Heather Hillery, Scott Parsons, Shanda Williams, Sara Parsons, Jessica Parsons, Brooke Squires, Kelsey Squires, Amber Williams, Tripp Williams, Austin Williams, Jordan Williams, Clayton Williams; and 25 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Alex and wife Susan Parson; siblings, Larry Parson, Dr. Rev. H. M Parson, Sr., Rev. Richard Parson, and Jan Salmon; spouse, Helen Frances Parsons; and children, Susan Belcher, Donald Parsons, Jerry Bell and Gene Armstrong, Jr.; and grandchildren, Bobby Watson, Tyler Squires, Michael Parsons, and Austin Belcher.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10th at Bridgeton P.H. Church, followed by the service beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kenneth Dixon and Rev. Phillip Lewis officiating. He will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store