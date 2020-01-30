Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel H. Cutler. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel H. Cutler, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, NC.

Sam was born February 12, 1936 at Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville, NC. He was the son of Chant B. Cutler, Sr., and Sallie Bett Cutler and graduated from Farm Life High School in 1954. Following graduation, he attended Chowan College and Guilford College, where he lettered in baseball and football. He married the late Carolyn Jean Corbitt, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage before she passed in 2015. He loved seeing his family, playing golf and cards, hunting, fishing, and taking care of his animals. During his career, he worked for Fuller Brush Co., Moss Planning Mill, Westminster Construction Co., and Pro Construction, as well as served in the United States Army Reserves.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, and his sister-in-law, Linda Cutler.

He is survived by four sons, Timothy Cutler and wife, Mary, of Plattsmouth, NE, Samuel E. Cutler and wife, Jeanne, of Las Cruces, NM, Christopher Cutler of Charlotte, NC, and James Cutler and wife Karen, of Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Thomas, Colin, Asher, Madeleine, Isabelle, Chant, Alex, Aaron, Kaitlin, Emily, Olivia, Connor, Kaitlyn, and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Malakai, and Cassidy Lynn; siblings, Lois McLaughlin and husband, Bill, Betty Kay McCorquodale and husband, Frank, Chant Bynum Cutler, Jr., and Christopher L. Corbitt and wife, Lisa; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please adopt a cat.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.

Online condolences at

