1/
Sandra Conaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Sandra "Dee Dee" Lorraine Turman Conaway, 77, died Oct. 5, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include sisters, Catherine Coney of Brooklyn, New York, Sharon Nevels, Vernell Bryant; and brothers, Lawrence Turman, all of New Bern, Christopher Turman of New York City, Riley Oden of Waycross, Georgia.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved