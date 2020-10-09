Sandra Conaway

Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Sandra "Dee Dee" Lorraine Turman Conaway, 77, died Oct. 5, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include sisters, Catherine Coney of Brooklyn, New York, Sharon Nevels, Vernell Bryant; and brothers, Lawrence Turman, all of New Bern, Christopher Turman of New York City, Riley Oden of Waycross, Georgia.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



