VANCEBORO - Sandra Coward Elks, 61, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 5 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro, officiated by Rev. Gary Bateman. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 4:55 PM prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of her son, Chris and Nicole Elks.
Sandra was the daughter of the late Allen Bradley and Ida Lee Coward. She was a native of Craven County and lived all of her life in the Vanceboro community. Sandra was employed as a supervisor in the service department at Bosch in New Bern, retiring in 2011 after 37 years of service.
Sandra was a faithful member of Covenant of God Church and was active in the Ladies' Auxiliary for 25 years. Sandra always enjoyed working with flowers and yard ornaments at her home, but thrived on the enjoyment she had in helping raise her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Stevie Ipock and sister-in-law, Nancy Russell Coward.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Chris Elks; sons, Chris Elks, Jr. and wife, Nicole, and
Randle Allen Elks; grandchildren, Joshua and Ainsley Elks; brother, John Allen Coward, all of Vanceboro;
and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Covenant of God Church, 430 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Published in Sun Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019