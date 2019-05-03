Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Coward Elks. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

VANCEBORO - Sandra Coward Elks, 61, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 2, 2019.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 5 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro, officiated by Rev. Gary Bateman. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 4:55 PM prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of her son, Chris and Nicole Elks.

Sandra was the daughter of the late Allen Bradley and Ida Lee Coward. She was a native of Craven County and lived all of her life in the Vanceboro community. Sandra was employed as a supervisor in the service department at Bosch in New Bern, retiring in 2011 after 37 years of service.

Sandra was a faithful member of Covenant of God Church and was active in the Ladies' Auxiliary for 25 years. Sandra always enjoyed working with flowers and yard ornaments at her home, but thrived on the enjoyment she had in helping raise her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Stevie Ipock and sister-in-law, Nancy Russell Coward.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Chris Elks; sons, Chris Elks, Jr. and wife, Nicole, and

Randle Allen Elks; grandchildren, Joshua and Ainsley Elks; brother, John Allen Coward, all of Vanceboro;

and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Covenant of God Church, 430 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.

Online condolences at

VANCEBORO - Sandra Coward Elks, 61, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 2, 2019.A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 5 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro, officiated by Rev. Gary Bateman. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 4:55 PM prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of her son, Chris and Nicole Elks.Sandra was the daughter of the late Allen Bradley and Ida Lee Coward. She was a native of Craven County and lived all of her life in the Vanceboro community. Sandra was employed as a supervisor in the service department at Bosch in New Bern, retiring in 2011 after 37 years of service.Sandra was a faithful member of Covenant of God Church and was active in the Ladies' Auxiliary for 25 years. Sandra always enjoyed working with flowers and yard ornaments at her home, but thrived on the enjoyment she had in helping raise her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Sandra was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Stevie Ipock and sister-in-law, Nancy Russell Coward.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Chris Elks; sons, Chris Elks, Jr. and wife, Nicole, andRandle Allen Elks; grandchildren, Joshua and Ainsley Elks; brother, John Allen Coward, all of Vanceboro;and a number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Covenant of God Church, 430 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close