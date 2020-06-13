Sandra Louise Roberts, 81, died on May 29, 2020 in Richmond, VA.
She will be remembered for her kindness, "loving life" attitude, optimism and courage. Growing up in New Bern, her fondest memories were boating, skiing, and crabbing on the Trent River. After graduating from New Bern High School, she attended Sullins College and graduated from Brenau University. She made her debut at the Terpsichorean Ball in Raleigh.
After working at Christies and The El Mex in Havelock, Sandra became the manager of the Hostess House in Havelock and Newport. In the latter years she moved to Richmond to be near her son and his family. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Louise Roberts and daughter, Kimberly Adams Retzer.
Sandra is survived by her son, Dr. William R. Adams, III (Courtney) and known as "Nana" to her dear grandchildren, Coleman, Olivia, Harrison, and Parker Adams of Richmond and Alexandra Retzer of Wilmington; brother, Dan "Sonny" Roberts (Tay); and known as "Sasa" to her loved nieces and nephews Dan (Kathy), Merritt and Matthew Roberts; Ashley (Buddy); Tayleigh, Caroline, and Jerry Carpenter of New Bern.
A memorial service will be held on June 27 at 11:00 am at New Bern Memorial Cemetery on Chelsea Road.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Garber United Methodist Church - Mary Coleman Mission Scholarship.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.