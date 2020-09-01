1/
Sandra Lynne (Leary) Tyndall
Sandra Lynne Leary Tyndall, 58 of Maysville, died on Aug. 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Tyndall of Maysville; son, Jason C. Tyndall of Maysville; daughter, Kimberly Lynne Tyndall of Maysville, and brother Larry H. Turner of Jacksonville.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
