Sandra Suzanne Fussell, 75, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019.
Sandy was born on April 17, 1943 in Cheektowaga, NY to Clayton and Esther Skaddan. She has been a New Bern resident for 43 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Jack Fussell Jr. (D.J.); daughter, Dineen Wright and husband, J.D. Wright; brother, Larry Skaddan and wife, Darlene; three grandchildren, Sara, Kimberly, and Richard Wright; one great-grandchild, Laiden Wright; and her best friend, Sharon Wolcott.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, because of her big heart towards animals in need, Sandy would have appreciated memorials in her name be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society.
