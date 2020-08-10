On July 23rd, 2020, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Sandy Giacobbe Sr. went home to be with the Lord.

Sandy Giacobbe was born in NYC to Rachel and Joseph Giacobbe and grew up in Flushing, NY. As a young man, he attended Power Memorial High School in NYC and went on to graduate from Adelpi University in Garden City, Long Island.

He served in the U. S. Army and spent five years in the Army Reserves. During this time Sandy worked for National Airlines and Liberty Travel in NYC. It was at National Airlines that he met and fell in love with his future wife Waldeane Schwer.

Sandy is survived by his beloved wife Waldeane of 61 years; their three sons Sandy Anthony Jr. and his wife Maria of New Jersey; Scott and his wife Jennifer of Georgia; and Steven and his wife Jennifer of Kentucky. Sandy is also survived by his ten much-loved grandchildren, Alex, Tyler and Sandy III from New Jersey; Dean Cole and Rese from Georgia; and Owen, Lila, Isabelle, and Eve from Kentucky.

Sandy Sr. thoroughly enjoyed his sons growing up and was active in the Boy Scouts, Little League, and watching them as they got older playing football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and lacrosse.

Sandy was a passionate teacher who impacted the lives of many of his history students. During that time he worked for many years at Roosevelt Raceway in Westbury Long Island. He would retire from Commack High School North on Long Island in 1986 and move to Fairfield Harbour in New Bern, NC.

In New Bern, Sandy started a real estate development company and kept active as an owner/partner in a Meineke Muffler franchise. He enjoyed the good life for 35 years with family, friends, and neighbors; joining the yacht club, trap club, golfing, playing cards with his buddies, traveling with his wife, and vacationing with his children and grandchildren.

Sandy also gave back to the community as a volunteer at Craven Regional Hospital, the Craven Literary

Council, an Honorary TCVFD Volunteer Fireman, and a Honorary Knight.

Sandy had a life well-lived and life well-loved.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store