Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111

Santiago "C.J." Rios Jr., 37, passed away Sunday November 24, 2019 in Greenville after a very long battle. He was a longtime resident of Pamlico County where he was a 2000 graduate of Pamlico County High School and football player. After graduation, CJ was a cook and a father of two and an amazing son, brother, and uncle and friend with a kind heart. CJ also was a 9-Ball champion of NC. Sadly, CJ was preceded in death by his brother, John Paul Zubia; Daniel S. "Buddha" Rios, his maternal grandparents, Virgil and Virginia Rae Lockey; and his paternal grandfathers Cesario Zubia and Norberto Rios.

The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home and other times at his mother's home, 503 W. Grantham Road, New Bern. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pollock-Best Chapel. Burial will follow at the Cowell Cemetery in Alliance. Online condolences may be made at

CJ is survived by his mother, Sina L. Zubia and his daddy Rosario (Paul) Zubia; his grandmother, Zenaida Zubia Gonzalez; daughter, Makayla Rae Rios; son, Leland Santiago Rey Rios; his sister Christina "Cha-Cha" Zubia (Hector Olguin); aunt Frankie; his father, Santiago Rios, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Candelaria Soriano Guzman; brothers, Santiago Miguel Rios, Roberto Rios, and Elijio Rios; his sisters, Cande Rios, Janie Rios, and Hermelinda Rios. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many dear friends.

Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Rios Family.



