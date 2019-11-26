Santiago "C.J." Rios Jr., 37, passed away Sunday November 24, 2019 in Greenville after a very long battle. He was a longtime resident of Pamlico County where he was a 2000 graduate of Pamlico County High School and football player. After graduation, CJ was a cook and a father of two and an amazing son, brother, and uncle and friend with a kind heart. CJ also was a 9-Ball champion of NC. Sadly, CJ was preceded in death by his brother, John Paul Zubia; Daniel S. "Buddha" Rios, his maternal grandparents, Virgil and Virginia Rae Lockey; and his paternal grandfathers Cesario Zubia and Norberto Rios.
The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home and other times at his mother's home, 503 W. Grantham Road, New Bern. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pollock-Best Chapel. Burial will follow at the Cowell Cemetery in Alliance. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in CJ's name, may be made to Pollock~Best Funeral Home.
CJ is survived by his mother, Sina L. Zubia and his daddy Rosario (Paul) Zubia; his grandmother, Zenaida Zubia Gonzalez; daughter, Makayla Rae Rios; son, Leland Santiago Rey Rios; his sister Christina "Cha-Cha" Zubia (Hector Olguin); aunt Frankie; his father, Santiago Rios, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Candelaria Soriano Guzman; brothers, Santiago Miguel Rios, Roberto Rios, and Elijio Rios; his sisters, Cande Rios, Janie Rios, and Hermelinda Rios. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many dear friends.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Rios Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019