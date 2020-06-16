Sara Lucas Coile
GREENVILLE - Sara Lucas Coile joined the Church triumphant on Sunday evening, June 14, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday at 1 PM at Covenant United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM.
A graveside service will follow at a later time and is private.
Sara was born a twin during the Great Depression to Wade and Grace Lucas, and grew up and attended school in the Wilson County town of Lucama. After attending what is now UNC-Greensboro, she became a teacher, like her mother before her. In 1966, she married Rev. James H. Coile, a Methodist preacher. For 30 years she served in various capacities in the churches her husband was assigned to throughout central and eastern North Carolina. No greater capacity, however, was that of wife and mother. In 1976, the couple welcomed their only child- a son. She continued to be active in her retirement, going on trips with friends and family and spending time with her family- especially her grandchildren.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rev. James H. Coile, and her twin sister and brother-in-law, Berta and Marvin Edwards.
She is survived by her son, James Taplie Coile and wife, Jennifer, of Winterville, NC; grandchildren, Zachariah and Grace Coile; sisters-in-law, Janice Skeens of Kinston, NC and Betty Jean Hicks of Henderson, NC; nieces, Penny Gates of Fayetteville, NC, Robbyn Marino and husband, Trey, of Beulaville, NC, Julia Langston of Henderson, NC; nephews, Douglas Edwards and wife, Rosa, of Wilson, NC, Thurston Hicks and wife, Tina, of Kittrell, NC, and Paul Stallings and wife, Brandi, of Kinston; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Methodist University, 5400 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28311, or a children's ministry or charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
